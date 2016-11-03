Zeta Tau Alpha hosts ‘Bright Pink’ event

UTM’s Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) Chapter hosted its second Bright Pink Workshop November 1.

The workshop was led by Heather Herman, an education ambassador for Bright Pink, to continue to raise awareness of breast cancer, as well as educate women about ovarian cancer.

Bright Pink is a non-profit organization that focuses on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.

Over 150 Greek UTM women attended the workshop, held in the University Center’s Watkins Auditorium.

As part of the workshop, participants used their cell phones to quiz each other on their knowledge about breast and ovarian cancer.

“I think it was awesome to be able to take these quizzes on the phone, and learn about some statistics relating to breast and ovarian cancer,” said sophomore communications major Brigitte Curcio. “Many women in my family have suffered breast cancer, so I’m prone to getting breast cancer. I try to keep an eye on it, and this workshop has opened my eyes to other factors.”

Women who attended said they were surprised to gain this information. They were shocked to learn they did not now as much about breast and ovarian cancer as they thought.

“Another thing I thought was cool is reminder text message sponsored by Bright Pink, it sends you a reminder every month to go check,” Curcio said. “Going forward this will help me to be self-aware.”

Senior Marena Locke, ZTA’s Director of Philanthropy, found it rewarding to organize the event, and invite women from the UTM community for education.

“We’re super excited that we were able to spread awareness on early signs of breast and ovarian cancer, since so many women are affected each year,” said Locke.

In April, ZTA plans host their second-largest philanthropy event, the 5k Color Run, to raise money for their foundation. The foundation benefits breast cancer research and education.

Habiba Soliman is an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha and writing as a correspondent.