When do we actually reach adulthood?

How old is old enough to be an adult?

When growing up, children are supposed to know the difference between right and wrong. In kindergarten, children are asked what they want to do when they grow up. Around the age of 16, adolescents are forced to answer for their every move.

At about 18 years old, teenagers are compelled to think about where they want to go to college and what they want to do there. They also have the option of smoking or joining a branch of the army, and you can get married without the consent of a parent or guardian.

In the United States, you are legally considered an “adult” at 18. However, there is still an abundance of restrictions placed on your shoulders. Evenwhen you are 21, you are allowed to legally drink, but are still not able to rent a car.

So, the big question is still unanswered. When are you old enough to be an adult? Should you be able to smoke tobacco and join the army before you are able to drink? More so, should you be able to drink and join a branch of the military before you can rent a car? There are many different opinions about the “coming” of adulthood. If you can act mature and adult-like, then you should be treated like an adult.

At 18 years old, a person will have been through at least high school and will have a few life lessons under his or her belt. An 18-year-old can be responsible for his or her own finances and can be living on his or her own, too. However, at 21 and over you have more life experiences. Most people this age go and finish college, while others get married and start a family of their own. How are you expected to create a family if you can not be seen as an adult?

In my opinion, an adult is someone who can take care of themselves. When you can take care of yourself, then you are an adult.