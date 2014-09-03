Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrests six in ongoing drug investigations

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested six suspects on drug charges this past week.

Martin residents John Miller, 59, and Stacy Clouse, 27, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 28, on charges of manufacture of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Investigators found the pair in a vehicle belonging to Miller, in a bean field near Ralston Road, prompting a search.

“Marijuana plants were found growing nearby and a small amount of crystal meth was found in the vehicle,” said Capt. Randall McGowan in a statement released today.

The other arrests were facilitated by two search warrants, both of which were executed on Monday, resulting in four arrests.

The first search warrant was served at 12379 Highway 45, N. Lot 9, near Martin. Cory Bell, 33, and Rachel Henry, 32 of Martin, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and initiation of meth manufacturing. Bell was also charged with tampering with evidence after attempting to destroy a cooking apparatus on the scene, according to the release.

The second warrant was served at 134 Mount Pelia Rd. in Martin. Sierra Bennett, 21 of Martin, and Lijah Hurst, 25 of Martin, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to resell, as well as possession of paraphernalia. Hurst was additionally charged with failure to appear on an outstanding warrant.

“The search uncovered 2 bags of marijuana with a total weight of more than 1/2 ounce and scales,” McGowan said.

No further details of the arrests have currently been made public.

Featured Photo: Pictured in the back row is John Miller (far left), Stacey Clouse (middle) and Cory Bell (far right). Pictured in the front row is Rachel Henry (far left), Sierra Bennett (middle) and Lijah Hurst (far right). (Weakley County Sheriff’s Department)