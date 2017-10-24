UTM Wind Ensemble performs in Student Life Center

The floor of the Student Life Center’s gymnasium was packed full of listeners for the 2017 UTM wind ensemble on Oct. 23. The musical performance started promptly at 7:30 p.m. and lasted around an hour.

The wind ensemble, hosted by UTM’s Department of Music, was full of sharply dressed student musicians. The instruments used were, but not limited to, saxophones, tubas, trumpets, clarinets, drums, shakers and a cello.

The conductor of the wind ensemble gave a brief speech prior to the performance. He noted how the good acoustics of the Student Life Center’s gym sound great, and compared the music to classic rock, using the song “Free Bird” as an example.

Four pieces were played for the night’s performance. The first piece was Symphonic Dance no. 3 (1965) by Clifton Williams, which was a very upbeat and lively piece of music. The second piece was Second Suite in F for Military Band (1911) by Gustav Holst. This performance was sectioned into four parts: March, Song Without Words (I’ll Love My Love), Song of the Blacksmith and Fantasia on the “Dargason.” Of all the pieces played, this one in particular was the most grandiose.

The third piece was Trauermusik (1844) by Richard Wagner. Out of all four, this piece was the most somber in tone. The last piece performed was New Mexico March (1928) by John Phillip Sousa. Just like the name states, this piece showcased the influence of Native Americans and other surrounding cultures on its sound.

The wind ensemble received a standing ovation after every piece. The ensemble has two concerts at UTM every semester and any student can audition and join, regardless of major. More recorded pieces of the wind ensemble can be found on UTM’s website.