Polar Plunge participants are “Freezin’ For A Reason”

While the weather outside is not too frightful, it is still not swimming weather. That is not stopping Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City and Special Olympics Tennessee from challenging those in the community to take the Polar Plunge.

Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City is hosting the 6th Annual Polar Plunge, Feb. 11, 2017, at 1 p.m. Participants raise $50 through a secure online giving site and take a dip in ice-cold water to help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Tennessee.

‘The funds raised from this event will provide sports training and competition opportunities for over 250 Special Olympians in Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry counties,” said Clinton Smith, assistant professor of Special Education. “Also, this funding provides opportunities for our athletes to travel to Memphis and Nashville for regional and state competitions. Special Olympics training and competitions are provided at no cost to our athletes.”

Participants will receive an official Polar Plunge T-shirt, a free large pizza from Little Caesar’s of Martin and free lunch from Corner BBQ in Union City. They are also entered into drawings for gift cards, an Amazon Echo, and two tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies.

For more information or to make a donation, visit polarplungetn.com.