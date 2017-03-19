Now’s the time to spring into music festival season

Festival season is already in full swing, but sometimes it can feel inaccessible to college students, who do not always have a lot of time or money to spend on traveling.

With gas prices lower than we have seen in years, driving to festivals is finally becoming a viable option for college students who do not live in big cities. Despite living in a “small” college town, there are still plenty of choices for upcoming live entertainment within approximately three hours of driving distance for Skyhawks this spring.

If you are a music fan and looking for some quality barbecue, the Blues Hog BBQ and Music Festival should be your first stop. March 31 and April 1 will both have upcoming live acts playing, from Jackson natives Skeleton Krew to Florida’s Stump Water. If that is not enticing enough, there is a barbecue competition, complete with public sampling of each contestant’s goods.

In late April, Rites of Spring kicks off late April with performances by big names from The Shins to Rae Sremmurd. The two day festival begins the 21 on the Vanderbilt University campus lawn. Friday’s lineup features The Shins, St. Lucia, JOHNNYSWIM, and the winner of Nashville’s Battle of the Bands. Saturday ushers in Rae Sremmurd, Ty Dolla $ign, Aminé, and the Dance Marathon DJ Winner – ROMARIO. Attendees are encouraged to bring small lawn chairs (1 ft tall or less), or blankets to spread out on the grass. Tickets are on sale now, for $45 for both days, or $40 for one. If you’re looking to spend the night, a list of hotels can be found on the festival’s website at https://studentorg.vanderbilt.edu/ros/schedule/.

If the “Music City” is not striking a chord with you, the legendary Beale Street Music Festival is bound to have an appealing act. As a part of the larger Memphis in May International Festival, crowds of people from diverse backgrounds will come together May 5 – 7 to enjoy the extensive musical lineup on the stages in Tom Lee Park. A full schedule for the event can be found on the memphisinmay.org website, but a few of the many acts include Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Death Cab for Cutie, the X Ambassadors and Wiz Khalifa. A three-day pass will run $115, while single day tickets will cost $50 each.

With summer around the corner comes the promise of adventure and fun. If on a limited budget, give traveling to a nearby big city music festival a try.