Nintendo is ‘Switch’ing it up

On Jan. 17, 2017, in Tokyo, Japan, Nintendo presented the Nintendo Switch to the world in a press conference.

The console will launch with an initial selling price of $299.99.

The Nintendo Switch is a gaming console with a touch pad and joystick. This new gaming system is completely different from its predecessor, the Wii U. Though both consoles have a touch pad for game play, the Nintendo Switch has the capability of playing on the go as well as on a television screen. It also has detachable joysticks called Joy-Cons on the side of the touchpad for single- and multiplayer use. The Joy-Cons can be used for vertical and horizontal purposes. Both of the Joy-Con controllers can also be put together into the joy grip for a more traditional style of gaming.

These portable qualities are something new for larger Nintendo gaming systems. All of the Switch’s predecessors are larger, stationary systems. However, the touchpad screen can be taken out of its docking stand and taken on the go with six hours of battery life. The gaming system does not have a CD reader, rather, it has a card reader, similar to the company’s portable 3DS line. The compact format is intended make games easier to carry on the go. Players will be able to link up to eight systems for multiplayer use.

A large number of new games will be coming out during the system’s first year as well. One of the more notable titles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an updated of the Wii U title featuring all the downloadable content of the original game, as well as additionalgame modes and playable characters. Other games launching with or shortly after the system include Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind, Super Mario Odyssey and many other titles.

The Nintendo Switch will be available in stores March 3, 2017.

(Photo Credit/Nintendo Inc.)