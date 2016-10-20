Final presidential debate provides last look at candidates

The final presidential debate of the 2016 election took place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump squared off on the debate stage for the third time this campaign.

The candidates fielded a variety of questions from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Debate topics ranged from immigration to the Supreme Court. Both candidates were given time to provide their own responses to the questions asked, before the topic was opened for discussion.

During the debate, Clinton renewed her stance on immigration, saying that creating a path for unauthorized immigrants to gain citizenship will ultimately prove beneficial for both them and the country, as opposed to full-scale deportations.

“Bringing undocumented immigrants out from the shadows [and] putting them into the formal economy will be good because employers can’t exploit them and undercut Americans’ wages,” said Clinton.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to endorse his own stance on illegal immigration and border security.

“We have no country if we have no border,” said Trump. “We have to have strong borders. We have to keep the drugs out of our country. Right now, we’re getting the drugs, [and] they’re getting the cash. …We cannot give amnesty.”

Trump made two statements in the debate that garnered significant responses from viewers and the media. The first came about halfway through the debate, when Trump stood by his recent assertions that the election would be rigged, saying that he would not commit to respecting the results of the election if he were to lose.

“I will tell you at the time [of the election],” Trump said. “I will keep you in suspense.”

The second came near the end of the debate, as Clinton discussed the importance of Social Security and Medicare reform. As Clinton explained her stance on the subject, Trump leaned forward into his microphone and spoke.

“Such a nasty woman,” Trump said.

The early voting period in Tennessee began Wednesday. Tennesseans are encouraged to cast their votes at local polling locations between now and Nov. 8.