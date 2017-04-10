Bye-Bye for now: ‘How to get away with Murder’

The second season finale of How to Get Away with Murder will air tonight at 10/9 central on ABC.

Fans everywhere are excited to get a 2-hour episode of the mind-boggling television series, especially with the ending of the previous episode, last Thursday. Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) left town after a drunken Laurel (Karla Souza) shows up at her doorstep with shocking secrets about long-time associate Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) and the mystery of Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) childhood was semi-revealed.

“I’m so happy and so sad about this season finale. If I had to describe it in one word, it’s simply addictive. When it first comes on, it’s like getting on a roller-coaster; you just don’t know what to expect! Most times I feel like I’m on this ride and all of sudden get splashed with water. (laughs) For people who faithfully watch this show, they know how I feel,” says sophomore, Biology major, Terrica Sanders.

The legal drama is created by Peter Nowalk, who revealed in an exclusive interview with TVLine that although the show has been renewed for a third season, he can’t tell fans what they can look forward to after tonight.“There are several ways we’ve backed ourselves into a corner. That’s my favorite thing to do, but it means I really don’t know [which direction] we’ll head next,” Nowalk said.

For fans the season is just not long enough. “It should never go off, that’s how good it is. However, the anticipation from waiting makes the show even better when the new season does premiere,” says junior communications major Laura Crossett.

The show is included in the “TGIT” (Thank God it’s Thursday) lineup, alongside Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. Luckily for those who watch all three, there are more episodes of the other two shows to go, but for tonight, prepare for a shocking, heart-racing season finale of How to get away with Murder.