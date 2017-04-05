Zeta Tau Alpha ‘Big Man On Campus’ to benefit awareness and education for breast cancer

The Delta Mu chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha will host their annual Big Man On Campus philanthropy event on Monday, April 17th at 7 p.m. in Watkins Auditorium.

This event is hosted to raise funds for Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy, breast cancer education and awareness.

The event is similar to a beauty pageant, but only men compete for the crown. It includes formal wear, casual wear, swimsuit and talent portions. Men from all organizations on campus are invited to participate in the event to win the title of “Big Man On Campus.” Men interested in competing are encouraged to contact Jaylyn Garcia, at jaystit@ut.utm.edu.

“I love how much it gets all of the fraternity men involved and how Greek life comes together to support it,” said Panhellenic Delegate and sophomore marketing major, Lexi Workman.

There is also an award called “Mr. Charitable” for the man who raises the most money for the cause.

“Participating in Big Man On Campus was an opportunity for me to learn more about this cause and to help support it,” said Ryan Leatherbarrow, the 2016 Mr. Charitable. “I loved being able to compete and support the ladies of ZTA in one of their most successful events. I would encourage any guy on campus to do it because it is a very humbling feeling to know that you were a part of helping make a dent in breast cancer education and awareness.”

“Big Man On Campus is our biggest philanthropy event of the semester,” said chapter president, Joanna Signore. “It will help us bring in a lot of money that will support the cause that we are all so passionate about and are all affected by in some way.”

All chapter members are selling tickets for admission into the event. Tickets cost $5, and anyone interested in purchasing one should see a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. All students and community members are invited to attend to see who will be crowned the Big Man On Campus.