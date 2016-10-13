Why is fall considered the best season of them all?

Watching summer hastily fade away can be quite bittersweet, but thankfully it’s followed up by the arrival of the wonderful season of fall.

Apart from the fact that you don’t have to sweat like a pig every day, fall has a lot of other attractive things up its sleeve. From the clothing varieties to the fruits that burst into season, everything changes during autumn. Before you know it, the snow will be falling and the winter will be taking over, so take advantage of autumn before it’s long gone. When something only comes once a year and it’s crunched between summer and winter, you know it’s something special.

Summer is extremely hot, and winter is far beyond cold. Fall? Well, it’s just right. Things aren’t freezing yet, but you can still manage to get a lovely, calm cool breeze on most days. What can be more perfect?

Foliage is basically the most magical process of nature to ever occur. Trees bursting into red, orange, and yellow colors never gets old. What better breathtaking sight is there than nature itself?

Christmas receives a lot of puff, but when it comes down to it, Halloween and Thanksgiving are two equally amazing holidays. One revolves around dressing up in random costumes and eating bottomless amounts of candy, while the other involves a giant turkey. Just think about that for a minute.

Once fall makes itself known, it’s time to pull out the boots, the scarves, and most importantly, the sweaters. Because who doesn’t like sweater weather?

Not to mention the wonderful food that becomes popular as autumn falls into place. Various types of pies start taking over kitchen counters…and who could forget that the Pumpkin Spice flavor becomes available in pretty much everything?

And have I mentioned the weather? It’s perfect during the fall. There’s tons of opportunities to cuddle under the starlit sky with your loved one. Bonfires and hayrides are on the move for great party fun, and pumpkin picking and decorating is set into action. There is something fun for everyone.

Although January may be the time of year when virtually everyone attempts to make their resolutions, fall always seems to feel like that fresh start that everyone longs for. Maybe it has to do with the way the academic system is set up, or maybe it has to do with those long, lazy days of summer coming to an end, but there’s just something special about autumn. Everything just seems to fall into place.