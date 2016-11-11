What we could expect from a Trump presidency

Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States early Wednesday morning after a night of fluctuating speculation of states’ results.

The Republicans will also control both houses of Congress, as well as the balance of power in the judicial system. One of the main concerns is to what extent President-elect Trump’s fellow Republicans are willing to collaborate with him.

“Control of the legislative branch will near-certainly make it easier for President-elect Donald Trump to pursue significant policy change (repealing Obamacare, for example),” said Vox reporter Sarah Frostenson. “And with key Supreme Court nominations at stake, the party has a good chance of changing the balance of power of the judicial branch as well.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan called for unity following a bitter fallout with Trump following the lewd comments Trump made about women in a 2005 video.

“We all need to re-educate ourselves to making America great,” said Ryan

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton formally conceded the hope of becoming the first female president saying that she hoped that Trump would become “a successful president for all Americans.”

The major question is this: will President Trump really “make America great again?”

Trump has vowed to improve immigration policies, including protecting undocumented immigrants. He has repeatedly stated his intention to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It would take more funds still to build that wall between the US and Mexico that Trump has talked about from the start of his campaign,” said Quarz reporter Ana Campoy. “Aside from being very expensive, it would require congressional approval, and logistically, it would be very complicated to erect a barrier across the length of the entire border.”

His agenda also includes improving infrastructure, as the U.S. is faced with bridges and roads in need of repairs. He plans to develop transportation, water, telecommunications, and electricity systems from American steel employed by U.S. workers. He is vague on how to fund infrastructure projects, but has suggested that he would issue bonds and implement an infrastructure bank.

He also plans to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, signed by President Barack Obama in 2010. Many working Americans have seen their health insurance premiums rapidly increase, and fines were imposed for those without health insurance. Since Obamacare was implemented, employers have limited their workforce and some private insurance companies, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield have recently refused to participate with the mandate. To replace Obama’s health care law, Trump has proposed expanding health savings accounts, allowing private insurance companies to sell interstate policies and allowing prescription drugs to be imported from overseas.

Trump opposes free trade, and he plans to dismantle free trade acts, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Free trade termination might affect consumer spending.

Trump has vowed to appoint conservative justices to replace late US Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. A Republican majority in the Senate will likely mean a smoother confirmation process.

However, there are speculations that Trump’s cabinet may consist heavily of CEO’s, because he has numerous corporate relationships.

Following Trump’s presidential victory, world media outlets have mixed feelings. One U.K. newspaper referred to the U.S. as the “divided states,” and predicted that financial markets would face turmoil.

There will be many more questions that will be asked by Americans before Jan. 20, 2017. The turbulence of the election season of 2016 is a lesson learned in hindsight.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land, that I will be a president for all Americans,” Trump said. “And this is so important to me.”