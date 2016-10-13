What to do over your fall break

If you’re a student, you understand the need for a couple of days to rest, relax and brace yourself for the last half of the semester.

Fall break gives us the time to take a breather and chill after the eventful week of homecoming and midterms (yikes!). For optimum relaxation, there are a few ways you could spend your fall break.

You could take the time to go home and spend some quality time with family, instead of waiting until Thanksgiving. Your parent(s) and family would appreciate the time, effort and thought that you put into the visit. As a bonus, you could get some home cooked meals and free laundry.

However, if you’re a local or don’t have time to travel back, there’s plenty of stuff to do around the Martin area. Of course, you can always study for that test your professor conveniently scheduled for the Wednesday after fall break, or work on a project that’s been lingering on the horizon since the beginning of the semester.

With the revival of Gilmore Girls premiering on Nov. 25, there’s a little over a month for you to catch up on the earlier seasons by binge-watching. If that’s not your speed, these two days also give ample time to check out any other shows you’ve been curious about.

You could also clean up the place while your time is free and not full of school and work.

Around Northwest Tennessee, there are plenty of places to go. Discovery Park in Union City is perfect for those wanting to have fun and learn at the same time. There’s also Reelfoot Lake, a historic park formed by infamous New Madrid fault earthquakes between 1811 and 1812. If you want to have a road trip sort of adventure, Metropolis, Illinois is perfect for those interested in superheroes and other geek culture interests. Other road trip ideas could include Nashville to check out the local music scene, or just a run by Paducah to go to a restaurant that isn’t one of the handful in Martin.

Of course there are plenty more ways to spend your two days off, but these are a few of the many ideas that you can implement during your fall break. You don’t have to do all of them, but they’re all worth a shot.