What the Liberal Position on Guns and Mass Shootings Ought to Be

As a student of philosophy and English at the University of Tennessee at Martin, I tend to do a lot of thinking. I am neither a liberal nor a conservative, but I am interested in finding the truth. There is something which has bothered me in the discussion about gun control and mass shootings that I would like to point out.

While it is true that if a criminal has enough motivation to gain access to a weapon they will find a way to get one, that the second amendment to the United States Constitution grants the right to bear arms and in some instances a concealed weapon is an effective method for preventing the loss of life, it is also true that concealed carry is a method for prevention of the loss of life during the event of a shooting.

There is a distinction between the prevention of the loss of life during the event of a mass shooting and the prevention of a mass shooting in general. I find it interesting that no one has pointed this out yet. There are a few things that this distinction is an indication of. No one should disagree with the idea that it is not the gun that kills the man but the man behind the gun. The man behind the gun always has a motivation.

The objective of a liberal education, should be to understand human nature better than our predecessors have understood it before us. If we want to prevent mass shootings, we need to come to understand the motivation behind them.

I think that mass shootings are a combination of three things: despair, anger, and access to guns. If you want to understand why, you should watch the Ted Talk titled, “My Son Was A Columbine Shooter: This is My Story.” But it is also easy to see why we might think this when we compare America with Japan.

In a YouTube video titled, “Why Japan Has No Mass Shootings,” the speaker claims Japan has the lowest rate of gun violence in the developed world whereas the United States has about 33,000 deaths from gun violence per year. The video contributes Japan’s low rate of gun violence to Japanese history, culture, and gun laws.

According to a YouTube video titled, “Why Does America Love Guns?” there are 88 guns to every 100 people in the United States. But with 323.1 million people in the United States, and 88 guns per every 100 people, but only 33,000 shooting deaths per year, can we really claim that it is only a matter of more guns?

Japan has a collectivistic culture. The citizens of Japan would rather hold face for the greater good of their country than express anger and act out in violence, but when citizens of Japan cannot meet the status quo of their culture, they fall into despair and commit suicide.

The United States has an individualistic culture. Americans compete for their own selfish gain. Sometimes Americans fall into despair because they cannot compete and they commit suicide, but sometimes some Americans fall into despair and anger at the same time. When these Americans have access to guns, they commit suicide by mass shooting.

According to www.statista.com most crime in the United States is committed by males including mass shootings. When I look at crime statistics I think assaults indicate animosity, robberies indicate economic despair and rapes indicate social issues. Animosity, economic despair and social issues all seem like an indication of social issues, which could be traced back to mental health.

In the YouTube video titled “Doctor Discovers the Seduction Community is a Cure For Anxiety! You Won’t Believe What this Study Says,” Dr. Robert Whitley says that a major contributor to men’s mental health issues is confusion about women. Whitley says,

I think people are really realizing that there is a mini crisis in men’s mental health. Boys drop out of high school at a much higher rate than girls. There is a lot more male unemployment than female unemployment. Male suicide rates are higher. If you look at statistics longevity among men is much lower. Crime rates are higher in men. Tackling men’s issues has an effect on society, on women and on people’s families (Whitley).

Dr. Whitley goes on to say that many of the males in his study have reported to have been depressed, to have extreme social anxiety, and poor social skills. After participating in the seduction community, the participants reported increased confidence, less anxiety, improved social skills but more importantly they reported feeling as though they made improvements to themselves.

The liberal position should be one of liberation but I don’t think that ought to entail solely fighting for the rights of minority groups. The liberal agenda should be aiming to look beyond what people find to be an issue in others and think about why those people are becoming an issue.

It seems that the seduction community could help men avoid becoming an issue. Increased confidence in men means better business, happier families, safer women and less people falling into despair or anger. I think it is the honest answer to a better independent culture because it teaches men they can be rewarded for doing what they are supposed to do.

When it comes to concealed carry, again the method may or may not prevent the loss of life during the event of a mass shooting. What the student body ought to think about, as they work on their college degrees, is recognizing people who need help becoming better versions of themselves, reaching out to them in friendship, and guiding them to places where they can gain confidence. It’s not to say that you have to give away what opportunities may be yours, but it is to say that you can come to recognize the abundance you can create from helping others find theirs.