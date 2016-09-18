Violent attacks strike three U.S. cities

On Saturday, September 17th, three U.S. cities were affected by violent attacks on the general public.

In New York City, a homemade device detonated beside a dumpster Saturday. The event was deemed as “an intentional attack” in at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The handmade bomb injured 29 people during its explosion at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, with one of the victims remaining in critical condition. Surveillance videos are being reviewed, and security has increased in the area.

Not far from the explosion, another homemade device was found. The explosive was crafted primarily using a pressure cooker and black wiring, similar to the 2013 Boston marathon bomb.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has confirmed with CNN that this explosion was intentionally set, but added “there’s no specific and credible threat against New York City at this time from any terror organization.”

The stabbings in St. Cloud, Minnesota, however, were all conducted in what has been labeled by the FBI as “a potential act of terrorism.” At 8 p.m., the aggressor entered the St. Cloud mall, and attacked seven men, one woman, and a 15 year-old girl with a knife, before being killed by an off-duty police officer. The Avon police officer, Jason Falconer, was shopping at the time of the attack, and shot the assailant.

The attacker’s name has not been released and has not been verified as acting alongside any specific terrorist organizations. The mall is set to reopen Monday.

Three small timed pipe bombs were also found in a trash can in New Jersey on the same day, at 9:35 a.m. Only two of the three detonated. Officials note that the explosives were set to detonate at the time that a charity run, Seaside Semper Five, would be taking place in the area. Fortunately, the Marine charity run was postponed for a few minutes by late registration issues, and no injuries were reported. No additional devices were found, and the event was cancelled, but the area is still undergoing investigation.