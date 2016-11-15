Vet Tech grads set record pass rate on licensing exam

UTM Veterinary Health Technology Program students who graduated in the spring and summer 2016 reached a 100 percent success rate on their Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), a first for the university.

The 100 percent success rate was from the VTNE taken during the summer testing window. All of the students who took the test in that window were first-time test-takers. The test is offered three times per year.

The national pass rate for the VTNE is roughly 70 percent, said Dr. Jason Roberts, associate professor of Animal Science. For the past three years, UTM has had a pass rate of about 90 percent.

The VTNE is a licensure exam in veterinary health technology. Before receiving their license to practice in Tennessee, all students must pass this exam after graduating.

“This is a great accomplishment for these students and it also shows that the UT Martin program is doing a great job preparing these students for their future careers,” Roberts said.

He added that everyone involved with the Vet Tech program is proud of these students’ hard work, and hope this success continues.

For more information on UTM’s Veterinary Health Technology Program, which was officially accredited in spring 2014 and is housed within the College of Agriculture, Geosciences, and Natural Resources, contact Roberts at 731-881-1071 or jroberts@utm.edu.