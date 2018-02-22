Vanguard Theatre production runs through Feb. 27

Vanguard Theatre at UTM will be showcasing “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by playwright Christopher Durang from Feb. 22-27 at 8 p.m. with a matinee showing on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

The show follows two siblings, Vanya and Sonia, who live together and have a psychic cleaning woman, Cassandra. Their sister Masha, a movie star, arrives at their home. Chaos ensues and tempers rise as Masha argues for selling the house, which she has been paying for since their parents died years before.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” was originally a Broadway production with show elements derived from the works of Anton Chekov, including some of the characters’ names.

The play will take place in Fine Arts in the Little Theatre. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are on sale now in the Department of Visual and Theatre Arts Box Office from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets will also be sold outside the Little Theatre one hour before each showing; however, because of limited seating, advance purchases are recommended. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Vanguard Theatre at 731-881-7090.

The play will appeal to a wide audience, but is not recommended for children 11 and younger as the humor may not be understood.

The next Vanguard play will be “Gruesome Playground Injuries” and auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, March 1. Anyone may audition for a part.