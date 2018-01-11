UTM women’s hoops battles EKU at home

The UTM women’s basketball team began conference play over the winter break and will continue OVC play on Thursday Jan. 11 in their upcoming game against Eastern Kentucky.

While most UTM students were at home enjoying their long break, the UTM women’s basketball team was still on the court playing ball. The season took a big turn of focus for the lady Skyhawks on Dec. 28 as they opened OVC play against Tennessee State at home. They would go on to defeat TSU 80-68 with guard and junior Emanye Robertson almost recording a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds. The team would then go on to suffer back to back losses against Belmont and rival Austin Peay, both close games ending with a margin no larger than seven. The lady Skyhawks then rallied to gain a victory at conference rival Murray State on Jan. 6 (97-80) and will next face Eastern Kentucky at home.

Although the women’s basketball team’s record may not be gleaming at a glance (6-10), many of those losses could’ve easily ended up in the left-hand column. The team has had four losses with a margin of five points or less, and besides the 91-56 loss to No. 4 ranked (and now No. 3 and still undefeated) Louisville, has not had a loss by more than 12 points.

Eastern Kentucky currently sits at 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the OVC and is coming into the game off of a 67-51 win over Eastern Illinois. Following the EKU game the Skyhawks will have one more home game on Jan. 13 against Morehead State before going on a four game road streak. So far this year the team hasn’t done too well on the road, the win against Murray State being their first away win. The away game record for the UTM women currently sits at 1-6, so they will no doubt be looking to get two good wins at home before the long road stretch.

Tip-off against EKU is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 11 in the Elam Center. The game will be broadcasted on both Star 95.1 FM and WUTM 90.3 FM.