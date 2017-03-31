UTM tennis attempts to extend winning streak

March 31, 2017
The UTM women’s tennis team will look to extend their winning streak this weekend against conference rivals Austin Peay and Murray State.

After a short rough patch at the beginning of the season following losses against Louisville, MTSU and Southern Illinois, the Skyhawk women’s tennis team is now on a seven-match winning streak. The streak started in out-of-conference play on March 4 against UAB, when the Lady Skyhawks went 4-0 in their matches against the Blazers. The team also recently defeated Tennessee State on Sunday, March 26, 2017, going 7-0 in their matches against the Tigers.

In out-of-conference play, the tennis team finished 4-3, the three losses being the first three opponents of the season. Those three losses would be their last up to this point in the season, as they currently sit at 3-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The team will play Austin Peay on Saturday, April 1 and Murray State on Sunday, April 2.

The tennis team started the Spring season with high hopes following their sixth OVC championship, thanks to an upperclassmen lineup and seven-time OVC Coach of the Year Dennis Taylor. Sarah Candeloro is bringing her experience to the season as a senior and playing at the No. 1 spot on the team. She was named the OVC Female Tennis Athlete of the Week for her 4-0 sweep over her opponents during the March 25-26 weekend. In the fall, Candeloro played at the No. 1 spot in singles and doubles, where she went 14-2 in singles and 8-2 in doubles, earning herself a spot on the All-OVC first team.

Austin Peay, like UTM, currently sits at 3-0 in OVC play, with a 5-5 overall record. Their team includes what some would consider two of the best singles players in the OVC, Lidia Yanes Garcia, who is in the Governors’ No. 1 slot at 8-2 on the season, and Claudia Yanes Garcia, who holds the No. 2 slot and is 7-2 on the season.

Murray State enters their matches against UTM on a three-match winning streak, two of which were conference victories. The Racers hold a conference record of 2-1 and an overall record of 5-7.

The Skyhawks will return home for their last three matches of the season starting on Friday, April 7 against Jacksonville State and ending on Saturday, April 15 with Eastern Illinois, before heading to Nashville for the OVC Tournament.

 

