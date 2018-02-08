UTM Rifle heads to NCAA qualifiers

UTM’s rifle team is heading to the NCAA qualifiers.

UTM will compete at the NCAA qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 17, which will be held in Murray, Kentucky. The Skyhawks have completed their regular season with high scores and full hopes of taking the qualifiers head on.

Brigitte Curcio, a senior shooter and public relations major from Connecticut, who was selected to the 2016-2017 Scholastic All-American Team, as well as the Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities Award, said, “I’m amazed and so proud of my whole team and of my personal record breakers. I’m proud to have been moved from the women’s team to the mixed team after my freshman year. I cannot wait to go to qualifiers and do my best, as will the entire rifle team!”

When it comes to school and sports, many college athletes agree that balance can be hard to find. With the Skyhawks doing as well as they are, how do these athletes have time to focus on graduating? Curcio reported that finding that balance takes “careful preparation.”

She says, “I get all my classwork done early– as crazy as that seems– so that I can focus only on rifle when I’m at practice.”

When it comes to college there are many opportunities and decisions to be made. When asked if she ever got discouraged, Curcio explained, “Big shots are just little shots who kept shooting.”

With ten days to practice and prepare before the qualifiers, Curcio and the UTM rifle team hope to finish out the season strong.