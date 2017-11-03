UTM ranked No. 1 online college in Tennessee

UTM now sits atop the list of online colleges in the state of Tennessee at number one. UTM beat out its two larger counterparts, UT Knoxville and UT Chattanooga, among the 19 schools listed.

The full list of 19 schools is given on CollegeChoice.net. According to CollegeChoice, UTM has been a keystone member of the University of Tennessee system for the past 90 years. UTM offers six bachelor programs and nine graduate programs, with the most popular programs being: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Agriculture, or Nursing and Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies.

As any student of UTM knows, the college recently changed from Blackboard over to Canvas. Canvas allows students to have an unparalleled interactive experience with their classes online, allowing them access to powerpoints, assignments and so on.

Also contributing to UTM’s status is the fact that the college has been ranked 36 nationally among the best online MBA degrees by U.S. News & World Report, according to CollegeChoice.

On CollegeChoice’s list, the top five schools are in order from UTM, Union University, Tennessee Technological University, King University, and then UT Chattanooga. Of these five schools, UT Martin has the lowest average net tuition price of $8,288, and is the only college on this list to have a perfect score of 100.

When looking at schools, in terms of price and score, you cannot go wrong with choosing UTM for your academic career, whether it be on campus or online.

(Pacer File Photo)