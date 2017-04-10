Upcoming senior football player talks new season

UTM football defensive lineman Anthony Brown gave insight as to what can be expected in the upcoming 2017 season.

Among his stated expectations are to win a conference championship and “make a run for it all in the playoffs.”

“Our coaches are always trying to find new ways to make us better, but we also believe in the SkyHawk culture, that will never change,” Brown said.

The sports management junior joined the team in Spring 2016 and has said that he likes the “family vibe within the team.” He transferred from the University of Arkansas where he played under head coach Bret Bielema.

“My favorite part of being on this team is the chemistry within the team off of the field,” Brown said. “The team has become my family, and I believe that if you are closer even when you are not on the field, you will work better together on the field.”

The Skyhawks finished the 2016 season with a 33-7 loss to Jacksonville State College in November and ended the season with a record of 7-12.

The football team is already practicing five days a week to get ready for the next season. The games will be posted on the UTM webpage. Also, the Orange and Blue Crew, a group of UTM fans that support all athletics, will be attending every game.

“We pass out flyers the week of each game, and we meet an hour or two before each game to paint up and show our pride,” said Hailey Williford, head of the Orange and Blue Crew and social work junior.