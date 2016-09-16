Trump donation scam worries contributors

It’s presidential election time, and even the rich need money.

It’s well known that support pages for presidential candidates exist and are used regularly. In most cases, just like anything bought online, there is usually a cancellation option. However, on Donald Trump’s support page, you cannot remove your credit card information, you can only update it with another valid card number.

On usuncut.com, Nathan Wellman has revealed the only way to manage the account.

“Donors have to register for an account on the website, log in, access the donations page, click a tiny gray question mark hiding in the upper-right hand corner, click ‘Manage’ at the bottom corner of the next page, and only then can you find a link labelled ‘Recurring plans’ where you can request a cancellation,” writes Wellman.

“Even if donors are able to navigate this labyrinthine route of vague links, there is still no way to delete credit card information out of the Trump campaign’s system. Users can only update their credit card with another valid card number.”

On the other hand, Hillary’s campaign page has a link clearly stating “Remove Card”. This could be a technique used to close the fundraising gap between Hillary and Trump. However, that does not make it okay.

The idea of not allowing the voters, who actually support you, to stop giving money is crazy. If you have these donators and you want to keep these donators, you should give the donators what they want. This is a perfect example of selfishness, and it helps seal the idea that Trump’s entire campaign is a scam in the minds of certain groups of people. Questions have been asked regarding whether this scam is illegal; however, it cannot become a legal issue until a donor has donated the maximum amount of $2,700. Since there are only two more months until the actual election, this most likely will not become a legal issue.

It is possible that Trump could lose some of his supporters from this scam, because who really wants a scam for president? I know I don’t. If he’s so worried about only receiving money from the people, how can we expect him to create jobs and let us earn our money back. He already stated he was going to make Mexico pay for the wall he wants to build. Is his plan to scam America out of a wall as well?

If Trump cannot handle losing a few dollars from a few changed minds of supporters, how is he going to handle life as president? I am sure daddy would love to help by lending a small loan of a million dollars to the Trump Foundation.