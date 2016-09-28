Three injured at South Carolina elementary school shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting on a South Carolina elementary school Wednesday.

At approximately 1:44 EST, an unidentified shooter entered Townville Elementary School in Townville, South Carolina.

Two elementary students were injured in the shooting, as well as one teacher. All three were taken immediately from the premises, with one airlifted to the Greenville Health System Emergency Trauma Center by helicopter. Armed officers shuttled the remaining children and faculty to a nearby Baptist church off of Highway 24.

Details of the shooting are still uncertain. The suspect, a local teenager, has been apprehended by state police.

The coroner for Anderson County commented to an NBC affiliate that the shooting may be linked to a murder in a home less than five miles from the school. This has yet to be confirmed.

This story is currently ongoing, and more details will be added as they are released.