The destructive effects of echo chambers on society

Many people dislike it, but accepting criticism is a healthy way of going about life.

If you were to do a poor job, criticism should be the result of that. Mistakes and wrong decisions in general often warrant criticism. This is just stating the obvious, but many people seem to avoid having critical voices around them. Hearing ideas that align with your opinions and comments giving you praise are of course easier to hear than negative remarks.

This is healthy, as the only way to really improve is to never get complacent and to always strive for personal betterment. Failure truly is the best coach out there. Some people, however, choose to not live a healthy lifestyle. Unhealthy lifestyles aren’t just about the excessive indulgence of junk food or a lack of exercise. A lack of criticism can be just as unhealthy as not exercising or eating properly.

A term exists for a situation involving someone or something, and this term is”echo chamber”. Figuratively speaking, an echo chamber would be like somebody shouting their opinion in an empty cave, only to have that opinion echoed right back. Everyone likely knows a person quite like this.

A prime example of an echo chamber would be someone only getting their information from one source, which is sadly more prevalent than ever in today’s society. The term “fake news” is thrown around a lot, but do the people who haphazardly use this term do much on their part? And by that, I mean are they checking multiple sources and doing their own investigating research on their own? This is often a resounding no.

People who are quick to label things as fake news likely only consult sources that align with their beliefs. That is living in an echo chamber.

As a society, it is imperative that we seek the truth, check our sources and do our own research. Don’t only consider viewpoints that align with yours, be a skeptic.

Echo chambers are destructive and only serve to create generations of mindless sheep.