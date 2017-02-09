Students celebrate Darwin’s birthday

The Secular Student Alliance (SSA) held a gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in Boling University Center room 229.

During this event, the organization commemorated Charles Darwin, a scientist who was known for his contributions to the science of evolution. Dr. Kevin Pitz delivered a presentation on Charles Darwin. There was also a hands-on experiment on evolution.

Chase Featherston, the student who started the organization on campus, brought a petition for the state to recognize Feb. 12, 2018 as Darwin Day to commemorate his birthday.

Pitz created a PowerPoint presentation detailing the life of Charles Darwin. He covered the history of Darwin’s childhood, emphasizing the initial beginning of his career. Pitz explained that Darwin had gone through a phase where his family and friends did not think he was capable of doing anything meaningful in his future. Although Darwin initially planned to become a clergyman, he received a letter from J.S. Henslow, offering him a chance to voyage around the world as a naturalist on the H.M.S. Beagle. Pitz continued to explain how Darwin wrote down his findings on the five-year voyage and sent them back to England, thus beginning his career as a scientist while at sea.

The SSA is a science-based, secular group, meaning they have no religious basis to their organization; however, they have sponsored several speeches and guest lectures on religious subjects. Featherston says, “It’s not us against religion and it’s not religion against us; it’s us working together with religious communities.”

The SSA is one of UTM’s newer student organizations. The organization promotes the ideals of skepticism and critical thinking. The organization meets every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. in UC room 229.

