Student involvement with Letters in Motion continues

Senior Communications major, Kathryn Fellman loves how Letters in Motion brightens a child’s day. (Pacer Photo/ Summer Patterson White)

UTM students have continued to get involved with the non-profit organization Letters in Motion.

Letters in Motion is stated on their website as an organization that hopes to “close the literacy gap and encourage academic advancement; to promote education by supplying educational materials; and to give hope by hand-delivering letters of encouragement.”

“We are a faith based non-profit organization that is dedicated to raising awareness about literacy and providing educational opportunities for students worldwide,” says their mission statement.

John Sellers is the founder of Letters in Motion. He started this nonprofit because of his family history. His grandparents and parents were all missionaries who served in Nepal, which made him feel drawn to help Nepal in some way himself.

“I always knew I was going to be in Nepal, but I didn’t know to what capacity,” Sellers said.

Letters in Motion has collected over ten thousand letters for kids in Nepal and Kenya. It began on the UTM campus three years ago and has grown ever since. All groups on campus are encouraged to participate in a letter writing event to help support this cause.

“What I like most about Letters in Motion is the impact we have on kids in Nepal, and just being able to know that we can make a kid’s day happier,” said senior Communications student Kathryn Fellman, who also serves as the on-campus Letter Writing Coordinator.

In the summer of 2015, Fellman went on a three week trip to Nepal to hand deliver some of the letters.

“It was a blessing to see the children’s faces light up, just by reading a card that a complete stranger wrote for them,” Fellman said.

For more information about meetings or the organization, contact Kathy Fellman at katefell@ut.utm.edu.