Skyhawk basketball closes season with pair of games

The Skyhawk men’s basketball team hopes to put disappointment behind them as they approach the final leg of their season.

After losing six of their last seven games, the Skyhawk’s go on the road to face Morehead State on Thursday and then move on to Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Once the season is wrapped up they will turn to the OVC Tournament, the first round beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Head coach Anthony Stewart’s second season at the helm has not gone as well as his first. Last year, the team had won more games by the halfway point of the season than they’ve won all this year.

A big part of that may be the teams’ loss of three of their four best scorers from last year: Jacolby Mobley (19.5), Javier Martinez (12.7) and Kedar Edwards (12.2). The fourth scorer from last year that averaged double digits, senior Matthew Butler’s (13.7) average has gone up to 15.8 this season. The only other player on the team who averages in the double digits in points is Fatodd Lewis (12.4), but this is a big step up for the junior forward from 2017. With Lewis’ 12.4 points per game, he’s managed to almost double his average from last year of 6.6.

The team finished last year with an overall record of 22-13 and a conference record of 10-6. Whereas, with two games still left, they now sit at 9-20, with a conference record of 4-12. Winning the last two will be easier said than done too, as they’re both on the road.

Both upcoming games will be a good test for the OVC Tournament however, which will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

