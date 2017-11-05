Six Degrees of Separation is an exceptional performance

The UTM Department of Visual and Theatre Arts performs a play called Six Degrees of Separation by John Guare. Presented by the Vanguard Theatre, the play is performed in the Harriet Fulton theatre in the fine arts building from Nov. 2-5.

The cast of UTM’s performance of Six Degrees of Separation is a cast and crew of 23 people, including Alpha Psi Omega members Douglas Cook, Melanie Hollis, Asa Woodward, Mark Connell, Lymonte Thomas, Macy Earley and Eli McCaig. The roles of the main leads Ouisa, Flan and Paul are performed by Erin Criswell, Mark Connell and Lymonte Thomas, respectively. Kevin Shell directs the play.

Six Degrees of Separation takes place in 1990 New York City. The story centers around the couple of Ouisa and Flan, who are just one couple affected by the deeds of Paul. Paul is a young, homosexual man who negatively impacts the lives of the people he meets. He uses deception and charisma to get close to people and use them for his own gain.

It is a suspenseful story that keeps you hooked on the plot from start to finish. Audiences have plenty of chances to see the play Nov. 2-5, as it is held at 8 p.m. everyday except Nov. 5, which is held at 3 p.m.

The play lasts a little over an hour and a half. Programs are given to everyone in attendance, and all photographic, audio and video equipment are prohibited. The play also has adult language and adult content.

Overall, it is a great performance put on by the Department of Visual and Theatre Arts and is definitely worth the watch.