Sigma Chi Derby Days raise money for philanthrophy

The Kappa Psi Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at the UTM hosted their annual Derby Days this past week.

Derby Days consists of multiple events held throughout the week to help raise awareness and money for their philanthropy, the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“Derby Days is basically a week long competition between the sororities to see who can raise the most money, ” said Michael Birmingham, member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at UTM. “And whichever sorority wins will get half the money we raised to go towards their philanthropy.”

The events include Paint the Cross, Painted Banner, a can food drive, a brother auction, Float Your Boat, Insta Sig, Sign a Sig, Miss Derby Darling pageant, dinner, dodgeball and more.

“Derby Days is an awesome way to bring awareness to the Huntsman Cancer Society and bring all of Panhellenic together to compete for a portion of the proceeds for one sororities philanthropy,” said Mallory Tidwell, winner of the Derby Darling pageant. “Events like the Miss Derby Darling Pageant are a fun and great way to give people a chance to hear about each sororities philanthropy and showcase sorority members and their passion for their philanthropy as well as other causes.”

Sororities on the campus compete against each other in various activities to gain points. At the end of the week, all points are totaled and the winner is announced.

The winning sorority will receive half of all money raised during the Derby Days activities.

“Chi Omega is so thankful for the men of Sigma Chi to allow us to contribute to raising money for their philanthropy and giving us the opportunity to also raise money for our philanthropy, the Make-A-Wish foundation,” said Madison Vaughn, Chi Omega president. “Derby Days is such a fun and exciting way to bring Greek life together to work towards the same goal while having nice friendly competition as well.”

The fraternities and sororities on campus each have a week dedicated to their philanthropy. They are focused on serving their philanthropies as well as the community.

Starting Monday, Chi Omega will begin their Make-A-Wish week to help support the Make-A-Wish foundation.