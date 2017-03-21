Shooting investigation continues; student charged

The Martin Police Department and UTM Office of Public Safety are investigating shots fired near the UTM campus Tuesday afternoon.

The campus was locked down and an alert went out at 1:03 p.m. One person, a UTM student, has been arrested. Other suspects, none of whom are enrolled at UTM, are being sought. No injuries have been reported, and the campus received an “all-clear” alert at 1:37 p.m.

According to a press release from MPD, Public Safety reported a physical altercation involving multiple individuals inside the UTM University Center. After the fight ended, all parties left the area. However, the altercation resumed a few minutes later on Hannings Lane, where the shots occurred.

Tommy D. Fuller, 21, a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Ripley, allegedly fired a weapon at several individuals at apartments located at 302-304 Hannings Lane, according to the press release. Fuller has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. He will be held at the Weakley County Detention Center.

Martin Police said Fuller left the area in a white Chevrolet SUV northbound on Mount Pelia Road. He was taken into custody at the intersection of Mount Pelia Road and University Street. MPD officers found multiple weapons in the vehicle.

A second vehicle has been identified as a two-door black 2005 Mazda, license plate K2898Y. The vehicle was occupied by three individuals involved in the altercation, according to the press release. The vehicle may be traveling to Madison County or Lauderdale County, according to an email from University Relations.

Any information about the suspects in the black Mazda should be reported to law enforcement officials. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming from MPD.

At the UTM Faculty Senate meeting this afternoon, Chancellor Keith Carver thanked faculty and staff for cooperation during the lockdown. He said that university officials are working on an email to remind the campus community of protocols and procedures to follow during lockdowns.

For anyone who is not currently on the emergency text messaging alert system, go to www.utm.edu/departments/publicsafety/, click on Text Messaging Opt-In Procedures under Related Links, and follow the directions to be added to the system.

For more information on emergency procedures related to specific types of situations, such as an active shooter, click on the Emergency Preparedness Guide under Related Links on the Public Safety website and follow the links provided.

The Pacer will continue to update this story as more information is received.

Feature photo: A UTM student has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon, March 21, near campus. Tommy D. Fuller (pictured) is currently being held in the Weakley County Detention Center. (Photo Credit/Martin Police Department)