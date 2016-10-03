SGA meeting highlights: September 29, 2016

The Student Government Association held its third Senate meeting of the semester on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 9 p.m.

At this senate meeting, Student Government Association Faulty Advisor John Abel announced that in addition to filling several open positions on campus, the UTM Career Services Center should be opened very soon, pending the delivery of a new door. This center will be located on the second floor of the University Center and is intended to give career counseling and advice to any student at UTM who may need it.

Abel also reminded Senate members that the SACS accreditation review team will be arriving on Monday and will be on campus through Wednesday evening. In December, UTM should hear back about any and all decisions made regarding this review session.

During the presentations portion of Senate, Procedures Committee Chairman Breydon Horton presented a lesson about how parliamentary procedure works and how senators can write legislation. This presentation was done by asking all members in the legislative chamber to wad up a paper ball, at which point the motion was made to throw all of the paper balls at Speaker of the Senate, John Domanski. After following proper procedure, the balls were thrown at Domanski, and senator John Hayes was forced to clean them all up. Senators were also given documentation to remind them of the speaking rules in the legislative chambers.

During new business, Dallas Lampkins was appointed as an executive assistant, Porter Streater III was appointed as a senator to the college of Business and Global Affairs, and Tory Reedy was appointed Associate Justice. Elections Commissioner Rachel Washburn also announced the names of the new elections commission for approval, they were all accepted and approved. The members of that commission include Alan Friend, Cassie Richardson, Breanna Slater, Katelin Brown, Shelby Burkett and Tyler Graham.

The senate also voted to approve a resolution that proposes a name change for the residential buildings University Village Phase 1 and Phase 2. This resolution came under small debate, but was passed. A resolution is a statement of how the chamber feels, and is not an action nor does it call for action.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

Every student is a member of SGA and is encouraged to attend senate meetings. The next senate meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13 in the University Center’s Legislative Chamber, Room 111. Questions can be directed to student body president, Joshua Diltz at josmdilt@ut.utm.edu.