SGA meeting highlights: September 15, 2016

The Student Government Association held its second Senate meeting of the semester on Thursday, September 15 at 9 p.m.

During this meeting an executive order was passed recognizing September 15, 2016 as Chancellor Robert Smith Day. Chief of Staff, Jordan Long, presented Smith with his certificate and expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire council for the hard work and efforts of Smith during his time serving UTM.

Chancellor Smith also spoke to the chamber, giving updates on construction on campus and his hopes for furthering the goals set forth by students in the Soar in Four Resolution. He also used this time to allow feedback from members about the new living learning communities. Chancellor Smith thanked students for their involvement in the search for a new chancellor. To continue involvement, Smith encourages students to provide as much feedback as they possibly can, and to listen to the speeches of any candidate they may have missed. His segment included a detailed update of the contents of the SACSCOC Report, and reminded the council that reviewers would be on campus October 4th through the 6th.

This senate was the first gathering since the addition of freshman council members to the chamber, and committees were enthusiastic to share the ideas of this year and invite freshman to join them in their endeavors.

During the new business segment of the meeting, Senator John Hayes’ resigned from the College of Business and Global Affairs, and he was re-appointed to the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences. Cherquala Cole was appointed a senator to the College of Health, Education, and Behavioral Sciences.

The SGA annual budget was also passed with no changes to the previous spending.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:54 p.m.

Senate meetings are open to all students, and attendance is encouraged for all Skyhawks. The next senate meeting is scheduled for September 29th in the University Center’s Legislative Chamber, Room 111.

Questions regarding SGA, or how to get involved can be directed to student body president, Joshua Diltz at josmdilt@ut.utm.edu.