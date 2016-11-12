SGA meeting highlights: November 10, 2016

The Student Government Association held its sixth Senate meeting of the semester on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs John Abel presented information about the Student Involvement Incentive Program occurring this weekend for a $3,600 scholarship. Abel expressed to students the decision making process for gaining the program and the ideas for continuing this type of program next semester. Abel then turned the floor over to Mark McCloud, new Director for Career Planning and Development.

McCloud spoke about the benefits of the Career Planning and Development center (CPAD) and invited students to come to some of the open workshops that are upcoming in University Center room 210. The upcoming workshop schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, Nov. 15

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Resume & Cover Letter Writing

11:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. – How to Land Your Dream Job Even if You’re Not The Most Qualified Candidate (webinar)

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Networking & Personal Branding Strategies

Wednesday, Nov. 16

11:00 to 12:00 p.m. – Resume & Cover Letter Writing

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Networking & Personal Branding Strategies

3:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Interview Strategies

Thursday, Nov. 17

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Professional Behavior & Dress for Success

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Job Search Strategies

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Salary Negotiations

Friday, Nov. 18

9:00 to 11:00 a.m. – Free Headshot Friday

Tuesday, Nov. 29

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Interview Strategies

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Networking & Personal Branding Strategies

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Resume & Cover Letter Writing

Wednesday, Nov. 30

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. – Job Search Strategies

11:00 AM to 12:00 p.m. – Professional Behavior & Dress for Success

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Salary Negotiations

Thursday, Dec. 1

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Resume & Cover Letter Writing

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Professional Behavior & Dress for Success

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Job Search Strategies

Friday, Dec. 2

9:00 to 11 a.m. – Free Headshot Friday

After committee updates came the new business section of the meeting. Austin Avallone was approved as the new Student Affairs Committee chairman. Merideth Hinson, Christopher Ables and Miranda Howard were also accepted as senators-at-large for their respective colleges. Lastly, Madison Nelson became the new senator for the college of Health, Education and Behavioral Sciences. All new appointments were accepted and sworn in and will begin in their new positions immediately.

Two constitutional amendments were tabled until the next senate meeting during new business. The first was proposed by Breydon Horton to mandate legislative council meetings. The second, also proposed by Horton, was an act allowing satellite campuses to each have one senator.

Also, Senate Resolution 6502, sponsored by Doug Marshall, was passed. The resolution recommends that the civil engineering department work to resolve the traffic hazards at UTM and within the surrounding areas.

The final announcements reminded and invited students to attend the Empty Bowls event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11-1 and the packing party for Operation Christmas Child in Brehm Hall room 107 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Senators and members were also encouraged to donate blood during the blood drive on Nov. 15-16, as well as attend the rifle team’s Turkey Shoot from Nov. 14-17 from 4-6 p.m. at the rifle range outside the ROTC building.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:07 p.m.

Every student is a member of SGA and is encouraged to attend senate meetings. The last senate meeting of the semester is scheduled for Dec. 1 in the University Center’s Legislative Chamber, room 111. Questions can be directed to student body president, Joshua Diltz at josmdilt@ut.utm.edu.