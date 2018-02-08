‘Roots of Rhythm’ celebrates world

The UTM Department of Music will be hosting their annual Roots of Rhythm presentations, an interactive world music performance, as part of the UTM Civil Rights Conference.

There will be two presentations on February 20 and 21, both of which are in the Harriet Fulton Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Showtimes are Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday at noon. Additionally, for the Wednesday noon performance, there is a pre-concert talk on civil rights by renowned history profession, Dr. David Coffey. Admission to both events is free.

According to the Department of Music website, Roots of Rhythm is a “one-of- a-kind experience that elevates cultural awareness through energetic performances and engaging audience participation activities with music from around the globe.” It includes interdisciplinary subjects such as world history, geography, and of course, music, that coincide with the National Standards for Arts Education.

The presentation explores music that originated in or is related to Africa. Audiences see, hear and experience everything from steel drums and tamboo bamboo instruments from Trinidad and Tobago, Shona marimbas and mbiras from Zimbabwe, dununs, djembes and West African Malinke rhythms from Guinea/Mali, Brazilian Samba instruments and much more.

Through UT Martins’ Percussion Ensemble Roots of Rhythm presentation, the possibility for community and student enrichment is limitless! For more information, visit www.utm.edu/roots or http://www.utm.edu/departments/percussion/rootsofrhythm.php.

(Photo Credit/ UTM Music Department)