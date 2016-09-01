Review: Is Madden 17 worth it?

If you are a big sports video game nut like myself, then you probably already know that the latest version of Electronic Arts Madden series, Madden 17, was released last week.

Madden, like a lot of other sports related games, has gotten a bad reputation over the past couple of years for being nothing more than an overpaid “roster update.” Even though Madden has tweaked their different game modes to be more challenging yet easy to understand, many feel the Madden franchise has faltered in the last decade.

The sales numbers reflect this apparent decline. According to Forbes magazine, Madden sales have dropped nearly 40 percent in the last decade, from $904 million in 2006 to $548 million in 2016.

However, this year EA did a massive overhaul on this year’s edition, and the company believes this game will leave previous games in the dust.

One of the biggest changes in this year’s game are the tweaks to the overall gameplay and graphics system, making it look and feel much more realistic. Madden 17 also features a new commentary team of Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, which, to many diehard Madden fans is a significant upgrade from former Madden commentators Jim Nantz and Phil Simms.

Another noticeable alteration can be found in the game’s revamped franchise mode. The mode now features a new “Play the Moments” mechanic, which allows players to cut out the boring parts in the game and lets them play only the important parts (such as third downs, touchdown opportunities, field goals and other important offensive drives), saving time and helping players get through games much faster.

The updated franchise mode also gives users much more control over certain aspects of running their team, such as trades and managing player contracts during the season. It also showcases strengths and weaknesses on your team and shows you potential trades that can help better your team.

The game is also easier to control for newcomers who are not familiar with the Madden franchise. The easier game modes have been tweaked to allow this, and it offers tips and suggestions for new users during games.

Overall, this game has given me new faith in the Madden franchise. The first time I picked it up, I had trouble putting the game down. Madden 17 scored a touchdown in my books, and I highly recommend anyone who is hesitant to pick up this game to do so.