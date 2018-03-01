Preview of the Weakley County Film Fest

Alpha Psi Omega and the UTM Department of Visual and Theatre Arts are hosting the first annual Weakley County Film Fest this spring. The Rho Gamma chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national theatre honors society, is sponsoring the event to promote the arts in Weakley County.

Since this is the first ever film fest, short films of three to five minutes are preferred in the contest. The regular deadline is March 16. The notification date for winners is April 16.

Awards will be given for first, second and third place winners. Third place will receive $50 and a certificate while first and second will get plaques along with monetary rewards. Second place will receive $50 and first place will get the grand prize of $100. The event will take place in the Fine Arts building from 7-9 p.m. on April 28.

With the purpose of the film fest being to promote the arts in the area, all films must be shot in Weakley County. Films also must abide by other rules such as no nudity, no abusive or offensive language, no “snuff” films or gore, no copyrighted music without permission and no prank or practical joke productions. Snuff films are films that display an actual murder, typically of a pornographic nature. Films violating these guidelines will be disqualified. All money not used for awards or promotion of the festival will be donated to Alpha Psi Omega.

The organizers for the festival are UTM’s Kevin Shell, Lane Last and Sarah McCormick.

For more information, go to www.filmfreeway.com/WeakleyCountyFilmFestival.