Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity host first annual Sept. 11 event

Pi Kappa Alpha hosted an event Sunday afternoon to support the local police and fire department in memory of the servicemen and women whose lives were lost in the terrorist attacks of 15 years ago.

”I got excited as soon as I saw police and firemen driving up,” said Chase Thweatt. “With short notice for the men about the event, I was so glad that they all got to come and join us.”

The event was open to all, and featured cook-out hosted by fraternity members. The gathering was intended to honor local police officers and firefighters for their support of the United States, and to thank them for their efforts to help better the Martin community.

Pi Kappa Alpha president Shaw Logan said that the event saw a significant turnout, and is expected to be the first in a series of annual events held on September 11.

“We will continue to show our support and remember all the lives lost on September 11, 2001,” said Logan.

Pi Kappa Alpha has worked closely with the fire department in the past. An annual tradition for the fraternity involves taking a picture of the members with one of the department’s fire trucks on bid day.

The fraternity also offered its thanks to the police department for its willingness to serve the community.

The turnout for the first event included four police officers, one state trooper and seven firefighters attend.