New women’s geosciences club rocks UTM campus

Fall 2016 brings big changes to the geoscience programs across Tennessee with the founding of the Association for Women Geoscientists’ (AWG) UTM Student Chapter.

UTM students have the opportunity to become leaders in the advancements of women geoscientists by joining the only AWG student chapter in the state. Faculty advisor and geology lab instructor Claire Davis hopes to see the UTM chapter advance the goals of the national organization within campus.

“The national organization aims to encourage women to participate in the geosciences, and the goals for this chapter are to provide a place for [the] organization to get together and be involved in the community,” said Davis.

Since the organization’s focus is on those who have an interest in studying the earth, its members want to give back to the planet as best as they can through community outreach and philanthropy efforts. Taylor Binkley, the chapter president and a senior meteorology major, already has big ideas to accomplish these objectives.

“We are hoping to do some activities with the local Girl Scout troops in order to encourage girls to get involved in the geosciences early on, and cultivate that,” said Binkley.

An event that is being planned in cooperation with several other on-campus organizations is Earth Week. This event, which will be held at Discovery Park from October 8th to the 15th, will include exhibits highlighting meteorology, geology, plant soil sciences, and much more.

AWG can benefit students from different backgrounds and disciplines, and is inclusive of all genders. The benefits are resume workshops, speaker presentations, and professional development. However, as an organization for women, it acts as a community to support them, eventually leading them to a successful future within geoscience.

“Just about anybody can tie their degree to geosciences,” said Binkley. “Communications, business [and] almost any major can be related to the environment.”

As an organization that is just beginning, they are very excited to recruit more members and see what the future holds for AWG on the UTM campus. Any students who may be interested in joining are encouraged to attend the bi-weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in EPS 207, regardless of their major.

By: Kathy Fellman & Tamara Beard