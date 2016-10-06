Lip sync pays tribute to heroes of all kinds

The annual Greek Life lip-sync competition wrapped up Tuesday night.

This year’s event was held outside the Elam Center, which gave students plenty of room to gather around on bleachers, chairs, and even in the backs of trucks to enjoy the show. Many fraternities and sororities participated in the superhero-themed show, bringing their unique energies and excitement to the stage.

Alpha Gamma Rho won the fraternity competition with their tribute to all the hidden heroes on the UTM campus, featuring special appearances by Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

“I thought AGR’s performance was unique because of the different perspective,” said UTM senior Kailee Pritchett. “It was cute that they included professors and the true UTM environment. They represented our school well. Heroes aren’t just saving lives, they’re advancing lives.”

Pi Kappa Alpha came in second place in the competition, while Sigma Phi Epsilon finished in third place.

In the sorority competition, Chi Omega finished in first place, putting on a performance themed after the X-Men and featuring several classic rock hits, such as “Sweet Dreams,” “Rock Me Like a Hurricane” and “Born to Be Wild,” among others.

Alpha Delta Pi finished in second place in the sorority competition, while Zeta Tau Alpha came in third.

All the hard work paid off for each of the teams as the crowd cheered and each group left the stage with smiles. The stars were out, the crowd was roaring, and the ambiance of the fall night contributed to the comfort and excitement that each person had with the spirit of UTM.

