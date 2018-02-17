Kinnard speaks, students listen

Associated Press journalist Meg Kinnard enlightened and motivated communications students on campus.

Meg Kinnard Hardee spoke to communications majors and guests on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Gooch Hall. Her speech, which was often accompanied by her husband Geoffrey Hardee, focused on her career path and the ways that journalists can stand for objectivity and battling the “fake news” stigma in an anti-media era.

Her first presentation, during the lunch hour was given in room 216 where she discussed her desire to be a spy and how the opportunity to write news presented itself in a unique way and has since opened doors for her that she never expected. Kinnard says she has covered the campaign trails of Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s important to reach to the other side,” says Kinnard on covering both sides of politics. During her introduction, Communications Department Chair Robert Nanney introduced Kinnard as being so devoted to her objectivity that in college she joined both the democrats’ and republicans’ clubs.

Kinnard answered questions from students including one from junior Sarah Knapp of Memphis, who asked how she juggled having three children and a successful career as a journalist.

“I couldn’t do it without my wonderful support system,” says Kinnard of her husband Geoffrey. Because her husband has a background in TV news and still works in public relations, Kinnard is able to share her work and gain advice from her spouse all at the same time.

In her second hour with the Communications Department, Kinnard spoke to Nanney’s Communications 320, Writing Features, course. This small class-size allowed Kinnard to have more one-on-one conversations with students and entertain questions from the group. She gave helpful advice to the room about continuing their education and always reading more while asking questions.

“I think it’s OK to be consistently and continually learning,” says Kinnard. She also says that dealing with quick deadlines will never go away but that students and journalists alike should note the importance of letting the information process before they jump into writing.

After speaking with students and professionals in the room, it was apparent to all that Kinnard is a role model and inspiration. She spoke to graduates of UTM at the December 2016 commencement and has announced that she will be contributing to an objective journalist scholarship, in her name, to be awarded at UTM in the coming years.

Rachel Moore, Meg Kinnard Hardee, Sarah Knapp, Ashton Priest and Matt Herod are pictured after Kinnard spoke to communications students in the Reading Room of Gooch Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Kinnard is a journalist for the Associated Press. (Pacer Photo/ Tomi Parrish)