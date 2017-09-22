Intramural sports underway for fall semester at UTM

Intramural sports are kicking off this fall semester with sign-ups and informational meetings.

Melinda Jennings, a senior math major, says intramurals have greatly increased her

overall health and wellness.

“It’s easy to let yourself get stressed out over homework and studying, but intramurals helps you focus on something different for just an hour. It lets me regain myself and I find i’m more ready to tackle homework after a game!”

Jennings has played a variety of intramural sports including: flag football, volleyball, soccer, and softball.

Jason Wade, a sophomore Biology major, both referees intramurals and plays in them.

He says, “Intramurals have given me an opportunity to stay active while also growing in relationships with the people on my team. It has been an amazing and fun experience participating in different

sports I may have never previously played.”

Any UTM student, faculty and staff are welcome to join in these sporting events. Join your

dormitory’s team, create your own team, or sign up to a sport as a free agent and the folks at

Campus Rec will get a team for you. If you join your dorm team, housing will cover the cost. You

can sign up online at IMLeagues.com. Just choose UTM as your school and your UTM banner username and password will get you into the site itself to choose what you’d like

to participate in. You can also download the free app and get reminder notification for game

day.

Many students struggle to find time and energy to study, however many students who play

intramurals do so with “plenty of free time.”

Wade has an explanation, “As someone who has worked and played intramurals in the same season I can honestly say that you have plenty of free time to study and socialize still. Intramurals don’t start until 5:30 at the earliest and 10:30 at the latest and based on what league you’re in you may never play that early or late.”

Intramurals have given UTM students a way to have fun on a study break that does not concern

large quantities of food and is an overall health benefit to students both physically and mentally.

Softball and tennis seasons have already begun, but flag football, golf, inner tube water polo,

and volleyball are still coming yet this fall! Two player golf scramble starts on Sept. 26

and is $30 per team. 7v7 flag football comes next on the 28th and is $55 per team. 6v6

volleyball follows soon after on Nov. 6. Inner tube water polo is last and starts on

Nov. 16. Both volleyball and inner tube is also $55 per team. The cost can go as low as

$5 a person depending on how many people you get on your team.

Basketball, soccer, handball and ultimate frisbee are the spring sorts this year.

There will be captain meetings before any games start, to go over the intramural rule book. If

you are interested in becoming a Campus Rec official for any of the listed sports check out the

Campus Rec page on UTM’s website for the informational meeting dates.