Happy stressful finals week!

If you feel like we do, then you, regardless of whether you are a student, faculty or staff member, etc., feel the stress and chaos of this past week.

It is not even finals week and this week may actually prove to be more stressful than the testing week. However, we at The Pacer want to let you know that you can push through and finish your finals successfully.

This week and a portion of finals week is geared towards helping students relax between the final project due dates and final exams. These include on campus events like the Chill-Out Zone, I Heart UTM week and more.

John’na Webster, coordinator of the UTooMatter and I Feel ARTstanding programs at UTM, encourages students who are feeling the pressure of finals week and the week before, better known as ‘Hell Week’, to utilize the resources they have on campus, like the recreation center and the annual ‘Chill Out Zone’ in the quad, coming this year on April 28 and May 2. The ‘Chill Out Zone’ is a place for students to enjoy popcorn, snow cones and an atmosphere of relaxation with small games and a space to make stress balls. The ‘Chill Out Zone’ will be hosted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday and the following Tuesday. Webster also encourages students feeling overwhelmed to go to the counseling center’s walk-in hours that are every day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Student Health and Counseling Center on Lee Street.

Also, just in case you need more time to study for finals, the library will have extended hours to accommodate these needs. Dormitory halls also enforce the 24-hour quiet time, where students in dorms must be quiet to let other dorm mates study for finals.

This week may have felt like the worst and finals week may not be much better, but remember that there is hope and that it will eventually end, hopefully with passing grades.