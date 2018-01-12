Happy 2018 and welcome back to UTM!

We at The Pacer hope that your holiday break was as adventure-filled as it was restful!

After a good holiday break, it is time to get back to the UTM grind and start the semester off right.

UTM basketball will be the main events of the month for both the women and men’s teams. They will play against Eastern Kentucky University Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 and Morehead State at 4:00 p.m on Jan. 13.

For those interested in intramural sports, the first meeting for the 5v5 basketball league will be held in the Student Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 5-5:30 p.m.

For students more interested in club events, the League of Striving Artists and the University Scholars organizations will be hosting a trivia night. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Union City Masquerade Theatre. The event is in the UC Ballroom on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 7 -9 p.m.

Remember that this is not only the semester of supporting your school through events, but also the semester to join clubs and organizations. If you are interested or do not know where to start to find clubs, the OrgSync link on your portal will show you these various clubs.

Last, but certainly not least, it is the semester to start kicking brains into gear for classes. Whether you are a freshman now getting the hang of university life or a senior graduating this semester, it is important to focus on your education. Remember to study hard but take breaks and sleep, to eat healthy and exercise while occasionally ordering pizza and that there are other students and faculty and staff that will help you when push comes to shove.

We hope that this semester will be a semester of discovery and new opportunities for you and our fellow Skyhawks!