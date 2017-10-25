Governor candidate Randy Boyd visits Martin

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, politician Randy Boyd held a meet and greet event as part of his campaign for governor.

The event was sponsored by Nassar Nassar, the president and CEO of Savant Learning Systems, who simultaneously announced the opening of another location for his online learning system in Martin.

The meet and greet took place in the newly remodeled, stone building that was previously occupied by Regions Bank which will serve as the future site of Savant Learning Systems.

The event was part of Boyd’s “Run with Randy” event in which he will run across the state in 100 days. During the promotion, the candidate will run 537 miles visiting all 95 counties in the state, meeting many people including mayors and legislators.

Boyd is a republican business owner from Knoxville, Tennessee, with roots in West Tennessee. His vision for Tennessee is to become an opportunity state for entrepreneurs starting small businesses by increasing the education of Tennessee’s residents to provide better trained workers.

During the meet and greet Martin mayor, Randy Brundige, thanked Nassar for choosing to stay in Martin. Nassar then spoke about the people in Martin being part of the reason he decided to open another location here. He also mentioned the upcoming fiber optic connection in Martin as another reason the small town continues to be attractive.

Boyd is one of seven candidates running for governor, including two democratic candidates and four other republican candidates. The current governor of Tennessee is Bill Haslam who has served since 2010. The election for Tennessee Governor will be held Nov. 6, 2018.

(Governor candidate Randy Boyd (center) addresses the crowd with Martin Mayor, Randy Brundige to his immediate left and Weakley County Mayor, Jake Bynum. Photo Credit/Mary Scott DeVault)