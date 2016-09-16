Fifteen years of hope and and remembrance

Fifteen years ago this past Sunday, the United States was hit with a series of terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Nineteen terrorists took over four planes, two crashing into the World Trade Center’s two towers in New York City, one crashing into the western side of the Pentagon in Arlington County and one which was making its way to Washington, DC, but ultimately crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In all, 2,996 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured, according to Statistic Brain.

While these crashes only happened in New England, the consequences rippled throughout the whole nation. Most of us remember what happened on that day, whether it was during a day job, high school or even elementary school, but a new generation of teens are entering their freshman year of high school. What’s so special about them?

They are the first generation who will study the 9/11 attacks as a historical event, not an event that happened in their lifetime.

They have no idea about how it affected the nation or how family and friends reacted to the attacks. Some might not even understand why this happened. All they will know is what they are taught in school or what documentaries they might see about it.

However, no matter when or how they are told, they will see the passion in the eyes of people who have lived during it. These people will tell them about how these attacks brought the U.S. together and how it was a time when we realized the only united love could help us through. They will learn that thousands were killed and injured because of terrorism but will also learn that it helped the country realize that every person is important regardless of race, gender, etc. This generation will live through the recounts and memories of that day.

Even most college students now can only remember so much since it happened during their early years, but this generation will experience it differently.

We at The Pacer will never forget September 11, 2001. We will remember the lives that were lost, the ones that were affected and what that day did to bring all in our nation together. We hope that everyone, even those who never lived during it, will remember the importance of this day for years to come, generation to generation.