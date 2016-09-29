Fall sees emergence, resurgence of fashion trends

With fall upon us and leaves changing with the weather, it’s time to go back home and pull out the fall and winter clothing.

For most, that means pulling out our sweaters and tall boots. This year, though, to stay on trend, try revamping the closet with some oldies, but goodies.

Everyone has seen it coming, and it’s finally here: the comeback of the jumpsuit. Experts say to stay in fashion this fall, this long legged one-piece item is great in a tailored fit with vibrant colors that can have easy accessories. Also commonly referred to as pantsuits, one can find jumpsuits during all seasons, usually paired with rompers. For an added fall bonus, try the pictured style in a dark floral pattern.

Statement fur is also in style this year. Whether it’s a “Chewbacca style” vest or brighter faux colors in a shawl, fur that reaches out to grab the viewer is sure to keep the wearer warm and on trend. For an added bonus, try a cross body fur stole, as seen at New York Fashion Week. Women can also add ruffles to any ensemble or beloved layering to create an in-style look for this fall.

Of course, with the advent of autumn comes another year of adding make shift coat closets to every spare inch of the home. To fill those spaces, try some of the newest warm and cozy trends for loved ones of both genders. The classic army green jacket is still in style–just make sure to get one with plenty of pockets. Plaid overcoats and long trench coats are also back in style this year. For a trench coat that stands out, try a bold navy instead of the normal black, and to keep with the fall colors try jackets in shades of tan.

The focus for casual men’s looks this autumn seems to fall on slim fitting cargo pants, fall colored (specifically copper) pants and the ever-popular high top sneaker boot. This shoe can be found from major retailers like Adidas and Nike.

Lastly, turtlenecks have returned as a staple for cooler weather. These trusty sweaters can be worn in all types of fabric, while layering, different neck sizes and in all muted colors of fall and winter.

When the time comes to bundle up this fall, remember that one should be comfortable in their clothing and their skin. When in doubt, throw on that chunky Goodwill sweater and head out for a nice, hot drink, knowing that as long as you love the look, it’s sure to be a great day for fashion.