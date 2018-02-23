Everyone’s favorite neighbor immortalized with stamp

Celebrating the 50 anniversary of everyone’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, who starred in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” is being immortalized in a forever stamp by the U.S. Postal Service.

The stamp, to be unveiled March 23, will feature Rogers wearing one of his famous cardigan sweaters with his puppet, King Friday XIII. The stamp will be unveiled in the WQED TV studio in Pennsylvania where Rogers filmed his show.

Debuting on Feb. 19, 1968, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” broadcasted for 33 years ending two years prior to his passing from cancer in 2003. Rogers wrote, produced and was the head puppeteer for his own show. One of his most featured props were his sweaters, which he owned over two dozen of, all handmade by his mother. He also wrote and sang over 200 songs for the show, including the theme song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” as he graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida with a degree in Music Composition.

Rogers, an ordained minister, was most known for his patience with children and desire to take his time while living. He taught children everywhere important life lessons through his puppets in the Neighborhood of Make Believe, like treating everyone equally and with kindness.

“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind,” said Rogers during one of his episodes.

Rogers is known for living by the standards he did during his tv show. He often proved his desire to serve and found his calling to teach children through his show. He focused on child developmental skills, as well as encouraging and inspiring children.

Rogers widow, Joanne Rogers, 89, commented on what this honor means to her and her family.

“It’s just a wonderful, thrilling time for me. I’m just sorry that Fred’s not here to share it. But I think he would be just as amazed as I am.”

In today’s day and age, Rogers’ words still impact those who grew up watching him. With hatred and inequality thriving in the U.S., people are longing for the simpler times Rogers taught.

“I can’t think of a time when we’ve needed him so much,” says Joanne Rogers, “I think his work is just as timely now as it was when it came out, frankly.”

Rogers hosted many famous guests such as Bill Nye the Science Guy, Yo Yo Ma, Julia Child and even KoKo the gorilla which helped earn him four Emmy’s, a 1997 Lifetime Achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Rogers also received the Medal of Freedom by President Bush; the highest honor a civilian can receive.

Rogers will be the focus of a documentary “Won’t you be my neighbor?” released by Focus Features, debuting in June, starring Tom Hanks as Rogers. It will include behind-the-scene footage of his show that has never before been seen.

The words of Rogers will carry on for generations to come as his legacy continues to thrive. “Mutually caring relationships require kindness and patience, tolerance, optimism, joy in the other’s achievements, confidence in oneself, and the ability to give without undue thought of gain.”

(Photo Credit: US Postal Service)