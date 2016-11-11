Editorial: Politics do not truly define you

If you are a citizen of the United States, you may know of the anxiety experienced by most during the past two years of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Wednesday morning at 1:34 a.m., Donald Trump was elected as our 45th President of the United States of America. While some cry tears of joy, others cry tears in despair. Regardless of who won, this election has taken a unique toll on everyone.

States were divided by red or blue, but it also went far beyond government. Division has affected families, friends and other close relationships with others.

These newly emerged tensions will probably also affect the holiday season. Some students are apprehensive to go home to places where they might be the scapegoat of political jokes and dislike.

Remember that you are not defined by who you vote for. If you voted for Hillary Clinton, you are not necessarily an advocate for abortion, a liar or crazy. If you voted for Donald Trump, you are not necessarily a sexist, racist or uneducated. Voting goes beyond the surface of what is usually shown by media sources and there are reasons to vote for one or the other.

Also, remember that your opinions do matter, and can be based on factual information. Realize that others will not change their minds immediately after hearing accurate information.

Remember that family and friendships should not be defined by who you vote for. You should not be shunned for voting one while the majority went for the other. If you are shunned or harshly judged, they probably were not real friends in the first place or a family member might hold him or herself over the family.

We at The Pacer understand that while going home for the holidays may be a great breather from the semester for many, others might lose a safe space. Politics does not define you, and it should not define your view of others, regardless of this campaign’s results.