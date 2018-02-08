Dr. Amy Yeung elected state NATS president

UTM professor of music and the coordinator of music theory, Dr. Amy Yeung, has been elected president of the Tennessee State Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS).

NATS is a national, non-profit association promoting the highest standards in the teaching of singing, vocal education, and research at all levels. NATS offers a variety of learning experiences to its members such as workshops, intern programs, master classes and conferences.

According to Dr. Yeung, the chapter president is primarily the point person between the chapter officers, including the vice president, secretary and treasurer, program chairman, board members and the regional and district governors on matters of membership, policies, event, auditions, programs and election of officers.

“My job includes holding at least two meetings a year during which any chapter business may be conducted. Typically, this includes discussion of programs of interest to chapter members, such as workshops and singing competitions,” Dr. Yeung explains. “ I also assure that bylaws of the chapter are implemented and its operating procedures are consistent with the NATS bylaws. The president should be present and assist with the coordination of any chapter events,” Yeung further adds.

Dr. Yeung had this to say about her elected position, “I’m so honored to have the opportunity to serve voice teachers and their students in the state of Tennessee, and to promote the highest standards in the teaching of singing and vocal education and research.”

Yeung is a native of Hong Kong and has performed extensively in recitals throughout the world. At UTM, she teaches applied voice, aural skills, diction and directs lyric opera theater.

(Photo Credit/ University Relations)